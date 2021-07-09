Letter: Health care homelessness impacts

I am Alaska Native (Tlingit) and familiar with health care worker issues at the Alaska Native Medical Center campus. Dealing with the homeless will not be new for ANMC health care workers. They deal with the homeless daily. Due to the scarcity (or lack) of programs in Anchorage, the homeless are dropped off by Anchorage police or emergency services, or arrive on their own to the emergency department. Many homeless come to campus on a turnstile and stay for weeks or months at a time; however, they are not ill enough to stay in the hospital. They stay because there are no other places equipped to handle their behavioral needs.