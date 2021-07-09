Dundee reports record gold production in second quarter, on track to meet annual guidance

HILLSDALE, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Earnings during the second quarter of 2021 totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $483,000 or 17.2% compared to the $2.8 million earned during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") increased to $1.55 during the three months ended June 30, 2021, up $0.22 from $1.33 for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $6.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 22.4%, from the $5.2 million earned during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Basic earnings per share increased to $2.96 during the six months ended June 30, 2021, up $0.52 from $2.44 for the first six months of 2020.