Financial Reports

Dundee reports record gold production in second quarter, on track to meet annual guidance

By Vladimir Basov
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement, the company’s flagship Chelopech mine in Bulgaria produced 52,600 ounces of gold and 10.0...

www.kitco.com

#Gold Production#Gold Mining#Serbia#Chelopech#Tsumeb#Dpm#Dundee Precious Metals#Canadian
Gold
Financial Reports
Economy
Industry
Markets
Metal Mining
Economykitco.com

K92 reports record plant throughput at Kainantu in second quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company also reported record quarterly plant throughput with 75,667 tonnes processed, representing a 53% increase from Q2...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

HILLSDALE, Mich., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Earnings during the second quarter of 2021 totaled $3.3 million, an increase of $483,000 or 17.2% compared to the $2.8 million earned during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") increased to $1.55 during the three months ended June 30, 2021, up $0.22 from $1.33 for the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $6.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 22.4%, from the $5.2 million earned during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Basic earnings per share increased to $2.96 during the six months ended June 30, 2021, up $0.52 from $2.44 for the first six months of 2020.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Frontera Announces Expected Second Quarter Production Results

REVISES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 37,500-39,500 BOE/D. INCREASES ANTICIPATED OPERATING EBITDA TO $325-$375 MILLION. TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced its expected second quarter production results and updated its production guidance for 2021. All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Magna Gold reports record monthly production in Mexico

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Q2 2021 gold production was 11,713 ounces at its San Francisco mine in Sonora,...
Industrykitco.com

Altaley ramps up quarterly production at Campo Morado

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, Campo Morado produced 11.9 ktonnes of zinc concentrate and 2.7 ktonnes of lead...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Galiano posts gold production drop at Asanko in second quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite a decline in gold output in Q2 2021, which the company attributed to mill feed that was...
Financial ReportsHPCwire

TSMC Reports 2021 Second Quarter Earnings

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 15, 2021 — TSMC today announced consolidated revenue of NT$372.15 billion, net income of NT$134.36 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$5.18 (US$0.93 per ADR unit) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Year-over-year, second quarter revenue increased 19.8% while net income and diluted...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Barrick second-quarter gold output falls 5.4% on maintenance shutdowns

(Reuters) -Barrick Gold Corp, said on Thursday second-quarter gold production fell 5.4% from the previous quarter, dented by planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine in the United States and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended...
Metal Miningmining.com

Barrick’s Q2 gold production lower on production outages

Planned and unplanned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mines in the US and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic have resulted in a 5.4% drop in the world’s second-largest gold miner by reserves, Barrick Gold’s (TSX: ABX, NYSE: GOLD) second-quarter output. Preliminary June-quarter results dropped to 1.04 million oz. gold,...
Financial Reportskitco.com

Altius reports royalty revenue growth in Q2 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its base metal (primarily copper) revenue of C$9.4 million is up 24% from Q1...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Nomad Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Deliveries and Provides Asset Updates

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted) MONTREAL, July 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce its preliminary gold and silver deliveries and sales from its royalty and stream interests for the second quarter of 2021:. Deliveries/Sales...
Industrykitco.com

Sandfire Resources exceeds guidance

Sandfire Resources said today it exceeded annual copper production guidance for the 12 months to 30 June 2021, producing 70,845 tonnes of contained copper and 39,459 ounces of contained gold at a C1 unit operating cost of US$0.81 per pound of payable copper. Sandfire operates DeGrussa Copper-Gold Mine, located 900km...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold Resource Corporation Reports Q2 2021 Production

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company') today announced preliminary second quarter 2021 production results. 9,685 gold equivalent ounces ('Au eq oz') sold, inclusive of 5,697 gold ounces ('Au oz') and 270,321 silver ounces ('Ag oz'),. 365 tonnes of payable copper,
Industrykitco.com

Newmont gets funding approval for the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa

(Kitco News) - Newmont Corporation (NEM:NYSE & NGT:TSX) announced that its board of directors has granted approval for advancing the Ahafo North Project into the execution phase. The project exceeds the Company's required internal rate of return, adding profitable production from the best-unmined gold deposit in West Africa. Newmont President...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

