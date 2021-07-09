Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Trees of yesterday

By Kristy Dean Cole
nolangroupmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here with a vengeance, the heat and humidity will take your breath away. I can’t complain though, especially after all that rain. There are saturated areas of my yard still drying out from those downpours. What I have learned as an adult is, there is a constant battle brewing between, I mowed the yard now it’s gonna rain and I wish it would quit raining before I have to bush hog my yard. Maybe its just me, but you could mow once a week, and its right back shaggy at the first drop of rain.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Trees#Rolled Oats#Mulberry Trees#Tree#Directions Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Environmentecosacramento.net

Tree-Mendous Tips for Watering Your Trees

Do you LOVE trees? Do you get nutty over walnut trees? Weepy at the sight of a willow? Want to cuddle with a conifer?. Be Water Smart wants YOU to make sure our urban forest stays with us for generations to come, even as climate change is projected to bring more frequent drought years.
GardeningWilliston Daily Herald

Trees are tough

I’m a terrible gardener. How terrible? One year, I couldn’t even grow a zucchini. It’s true. This year, our peppers and tomatoes – in pots on the deck – are looking awful. I finally realized that the problem was a lack of nutrients, not overwatering. After adding some fertilizer last week, they do finally look like they’re pulling out of it.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Adventures in potato soup

I’m gonna steal one out of Blaise Doubman’s book and share with you a recipe my boyfriend and I invented for an obnoxiously large pot of potato soup. My boyfriend and I like to make dinners from scratch, or mostly from scratch. So last Monday, when I really wanted a large bowl of potato soup, we quickly searched the internet for a basic potato soup recipe and then ventured to Kroger for the ingredients.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Forest for the Trees

The perennial friction between those who cherish the Old Martha’s Vineyard and those who want to fix it up has reached a new peak of intensity as the Island experiences another wave of migration and building pressure. Weighing the cultural, environmental and economic effects of change is surely within the...
Lexington, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Kentucky Livestock Coalition invites consumers to “Meat Me at the Table”

The farm families of the Kentucky Livestock Coalition (KLC) encourage consumers to make meat the centerpiece of their meals this summer. The Coalition kicked off its Meat Me at the Table campaign today at White Farm in Lexington. Speakers at the event included KLC spokesman Warren Beeler, Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and Ag Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, all of whom expressed their support for livestock and poultry producers here in Kentucky.
Columbia Falls, MTHungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Umbrella comes in handy during griz encounter

J.D. Fenholt was offering a $10 reward for information on whoever killed his pet peacock. Fenholt had peacocks at his Riverhaven home near the silver bridge. He used to have a flock of the birds, but over the years people had killed them. The latest death was his last bird and had a fan 8 feet wide. It was worth $100.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In North Carolina

You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina

Thought to be one of the best-kept secrets in the state, the Hillbilly Hideaway Restaurant in Walnut Cove features Southern cooking served hot and fresh by “home trained” cooks. From its wagon wheel decorated porch to its “Music Wall” inside, this entire place is an experience. If you’re looking for some down-home American fare, visit […] The post You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Coconut-Lime Icebox Cake

This recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. 1 1/4 cups chilled coconut cream (such as Native Forest) 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish. 10 graham crackers. 2 cups lime curd (such as Wilkin & Sons) 1 cup toasted coconut, plus...
Recipesfourstateshomepage.com

GMFS: Foodie Friday – Gooey Butter Cake

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES F. MIX CAKE MIX, MELTED BUTTER, 1 TEASPOON VANILLA, AND 2 EGGS WITH A SPOON. PAT INTO A 9X13-INCH PAN. MIX CREAM CHEESE, REMAINING 2 EGGS, AND REMAINING 1 TEASPOON VANILLA WITH AN ELECTRIC MIXER. SLOWLY BEAT IN CONFECTIONER’S SUGAR. POUR OVER CAKE LAYER. STEP...
RecipesTelegraph

Peach, pine nut and lavender cake recipe

I usually make this in a large roasting tin so you end up with more of a slab cake, but you could absolutely cook it in a large round cake tin if you prefer. Or halve the quantities and make it in a smaller cake tin or a square tin.
Recipesmarioncoherald.com

Recipe of the Week

3 cups cooked yams (4 sweet potatoes) Bake yams, peel, and mash to a pulp. Mix in sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla, spices, and milk. Put into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. For the topping, melt butter and mix in the remaining ingredients. Sprinkle on top of the potato mixture. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Fudgy Chocolate Layer Cake

This fabulous fudgy chocolate layer cake is so rich, creamy, and chocolatey, which makes it a dream dessert for all chocoholics out there! It includes simple ingredients and simple preparation process. Therefore, you can make it anytime and for any occasion. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1...
Recipesrecipes.net

Oatmeal Pecan Pie Recipe

For a healthy pecan pie, try this oatmeal-added recipe. This dish is delicious and yet easy enough, even for complete baking beginners. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large bowl combine pecans, beaten eggs, and next 7 ingredients. Stir until well combined. Pour filling into crust. Bake for...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

White Chocolate Velouté With Peaches and Soft Cake

For the white chocolate velouté: Slice the lemongrass. Bring the milk to a boil with 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar and the lemongrass. Remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 15 minutes. 2. Finely crumble the chocolate into a bowl. Filter the hot milk over the chocolate and stir...
Recipesrecipes.net

Honeybun Cake Recipe

If you enjoy cinnamon rolls, then you’ll love this honeybun cake. It’s a tender and fluffy cake with cinnamon and sugar swirls and a vanilla glaze on top. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Combine cake mix, eggs, sour cream and oil in a large bowl and whisk together until well blended; set aside.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Zucchini muffins

Kidzu Children's Museum's Kids in Your Kitchen offers up this recipe for zucchini muffins. Check Kidzu's website for more recipes and make plans to visit the Chapel Hill museum, which is open to the public. It's best for the under-10 set. Kidzu recommends letting kids help with this recipe by...
RecipesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Crab Cakes with Remoulade Sauce

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, mayo, parsley, Dijon, Worcestershire, old bay, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Once it’s mixed, add the crab and cracker crumbs. Using your hands or a rubber spatula, carefully mix until combined, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day.
Recipesrecipes.net

Pepperoni Pizza Lasagna Rolls Recipe

Make these lasagna rolls ahead so you have something delicious even on a weeknight! They are prepared with your favorite pepperoni pizza ingredients. Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add lasagna noodles and cook until al dente. Drain and cover with cold water to cool immediately. Drain and lay out on a clean, lint free kitchen towel.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Creamy Corn Enchiladas

These make-ahead Creamy Corn Enchiladas from former culinary staffer Grant Melton make for a quick and easy weeknight meal. "Enchiladas are a great make-ahead meal. After you assemble the casserole you can keep the casserole dish cool in the fridge until you’re ready to bake it. You can even freeze it, just make sure you leave enough time for it to thaw completely before you bake it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy