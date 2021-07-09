Trees of yesterday

Summer is here with a vengeance, the heat and humidity will take your breath away. I can’t complain though, especially after all that rain. There are saturated areas of my yard still drying out from those downpours. What I have learned as an adult is, there is a constant battle brewing between, I mowed the yard now it’s gonna rain and I wish it would quit raining before I have to bush hog my yard. Maybe its just me, but you could mow once a week, and its right back shaggy at the first drop of rain.