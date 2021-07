There aren’t many “NCIS” cast members who have been involved with the show since the first episode in 2003. Brian Dietzen comes close, but he has been playing Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the long-running show since 2004. That makes him the longest-tenured member of the non-original cast. And his 315 episodes have afforded him opportunities he otherwise might never have had. For example, he produced his own award-winning film.