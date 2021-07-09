Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

12 Passport Tips that Will Save You Time, Money and Headaches

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I absolutely love international travel and it makes me feel alive for a number of reasons: I love meeting new people, trying different foods, learning about different cultures and when I travel, I really feel like I’ve accomplished something. That’s because I not only used to be afraid to fly, but for a short period, I was even afraid to leave the house.

www.johnnyjet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Global Travel#Visas#The U S State Department#Passport Agencies#Americans#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
International Travel
Related
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

3 Incredible Money-Saving Tips from a Flight Attendant

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFAR

How to Expedite Your U.S. Passport Application

Passport applications can take anywhere from a few weeks to two months—but there are ways to speed up the process. There are several situations that might require a quick passport turnaround, from emergency travel to visiting countries with specific visa requirements. Whether it’s last-minute travel plans or a big international...
Lifestylecntraveler.com

What Happens If You Miss Your Flight?

Passengers racing to the gate is a fairly common scenario at airports—not to mention the climax in many Hollywood movies. But what happens if you miss your flight in real life? Like so much else with travel, especially during an ongoing pandemic, it depends on several factors, including the reason (i.e., whether you slept in, the aircraft had a mechanical issue, or a weather-caused delay is to blame) and what kind of ticket you purchased.
TravelTime

Airfare Prices Are Rising Again. Here’s How to Save on Upcoming Travel

With vaccination rates rising in the U.S., travel is inching back. Although the virus that causes COVID-19 is far from defeated, people are returning to airports; the TSA says the number of passengers screened at U.S. airports in early July is around pre-pandemic levels. Most of those travelers were leisure flyers, on the move for the Fourth of July holiday, while business trips and international travel are still down.
Travelthemanual.com

What Does the New COVID-19 Delta Variant Mean for Travel?

For the last few months, we witnessed a return to almost “normal” in the world of travel. Interstate travel in the U.S. was reopening. Many countries, especially in Europe, had started to loosen travel restrictions (mainly through vaccine passports) to welcome international travelers once again. Now, it seems the latest COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to undo it all. There’s a lot we still don’t know about this newest variant. Here’s the good, the bad, and how it could affect travel this year.
Traveljohnnyjet.com

Are You Wearing Your Travel Pillow Wrong?

Natalie DiScala is a travel writer and digital content creator. She and her husband Johnny Jet have traveled to over 65 countries (and counting!) together and now have two beautiful kids. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you...
Travelmensjournal.com

Have International Travel Plans and Need a Passport Renewal or Application? Expect Massive Delays

If you have plans to travel internationally in the coming months, it’s time to open that desk, safe, or shoebox and check the expiration on your U.S. passport. If it’s still valid, terrific, enjoy your trip. But if that passport is past its expiration date and you want to travel soon, time may be running out. Due to a passport backlog that’s in the millions, renewing your passport could take up to four months.
Health ServicesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Do Not Buy Emergency Appointments to Update Passports; State Dept.

NBC 5 Responds first told you about major delays at passport offices across the country because of COVID-related closures and staff reductions. But now there’s a new warning. People are scoring emergency passport appointments online, then fraudulently trying to re-sell them to desperate, would-be travelers. Nicole Stovall from Southlake planned...
Travelthethreetomatoes.com

Is it Worth the Trouble to Travel Overseas?

If I travel overseas and need a test to enter a country or re-enter the United States, how hard is it to find a test center?. When we went to Ixtapan Resort in Mexico there was no test to enter Mexico. To return, the required antigen/rapid test was given by the hotel’s nurse. Results from a local laboratory are ready same day. When you check in, for your flight to the US, airline personnel examine the document and off you go. There is no delay. There is a testing center in the airport if you need it.
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

Why You Need to Check Your Passport NOW if You’re Traveling in 2021 or 2022

If you have an international trip planned for this year or next year, you need to check the expiration date on your passport right now. Many destinations require your passport to be valid for six months after your trip, so even if you think you have time because your passport is good through 2021—you might not.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BoardingArea

Americans Facing Long Waits for Passport Renewals

Travel demand is quickly getting close to pre-pandemic levels. But Americans looking to travel abroad, have a new problem in their hands, besides the many rules and requirements they need to check. If their passport is expired, betting it renewed could be a headache. More than 1 million passports are...
LifestyleThrillist

The Best Trick For Finding Cheap Flights? Change How You Search

The man behind Scott’s Cheap Flights has many, many tips. Before 2013, Scott Keyes was just an ordinary guy searching for flight deals on the Internet. Then, he hit the jackpot: a $130 roundtrip flight from New York City to Milan. The unreal fare made him a celebrity amongst his friends, the go-to flight whisperer for flight deals. Keyes became so good at finding cheap flights that in 2015 he left his job in journalism and launched the travel platform Scott’s Cheap Flights, where members and non-members alike are alerted to fares up to 90 percent off (seriously, sign up for the newsletter).
LifestyleNew Haven Register

A Vaccine Passport, Clear Account and 8 Other Accessories to Save Time at Airport Security

Getting to the airport a little late and rushing to catch your flight can be a stressful start to your vacation or business trip. Your wait time on the check in and security lines will vary based on your airline, the day of the week, time of the year, weather conditions, and other uncontrollable circumstances, but having the right gear can help you make up some lost time.
Amazoninews.co.uk

Unusual savings tips to help you save more

We all know watching what you spend can really make an impact on your savings pot. From switching to a cheaper energy provider to swapping your daily sourdough sandwich from the local deli for a packed lunch. But what about more unusual tips that can help you boost your savings?
Travelwashingtonnewsday.com

Passport delays continue, putting travelers’ plans to travel abroad on hold.

Passport delays continue, putting travelers’ plans to travel abroad on hold. Despite the fact that over half of the US population has been properly vaccinated and travel restrictions have been abolished, Americans’ long-awaited vacation plans may be put on hold for a little longer — this time by the US Passport Acceptance Agency.
Traveltravelexperta.com

Tips To Save Money On Rental Villas In Turks And Caicos Island

Holiday rentals are becoming popular especially on Turks and Caicos Island. These villas offer the conveniences of home like showers, bathrooms, and kitchenette. This is perfect for the honeymooners or newlyweds who plan to spend their honeymoon in a private villa while they are on their trip. These vacation rentals can be found all over the island of Turks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy