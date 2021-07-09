Crusty Italian Bread Recipe

Is without question one of the greatest things mankind has ever created. As a matter of fact, according to National Geographic, bread can be found in many cultures across the globe. Fluffy, delicious, hearty, and filling, bread is easy to love — especially when it is fresh out of the oven. If you have wanted to try making bread, but have been afraid of the long and seemingly difficult process, look no further than this tasty recipe! This bread requires very little babysitting as it proves, and to top it all off, there is no kneading necessary. Despite producing a fluffy-on-the-inside, crusty-on-the-outside masterpiece, you will not feel drained after completing this recipe.