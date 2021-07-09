Easy Arizona Cheese Crisp Recipe

Cancel
There's authentic Mexican food, there's Tex-Mex, and then there are a few lesser-known (and less euphonic) variants on the southwestern theme such as New Mexico-Mex and even Arizona-Mex. Of all the foods associated with the great state of Arizona, one of the best known and loved is also one of the simplest: the cheese crisp. This dish is kind of like an open-faced quesadilla, only, as its name implies, it's crunchy rather than floppy. According to the Arizona Daily Star, the cheese crisp most likely came to be over 50 years ago. Eateries in Tucson like El Charro Café and El Minuto started offering the cheese crisp on their menus (and still make them today).

