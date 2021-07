‘Jack Grealish, king of the free men/ Man of the match, throw a party in the evening’ – The Manor, ‘Grealish’“I just woke up,” says Jack Grealish at half four in the afternoon, but if he looks like he has just got out of bed then at least he is in good company with the group of national newspaper journalists sitting down in front of him. A nap in the middle of the day is part of his routine now, anyway. “I’m not the same man without it.”It is an unconventional sleeping pattern but then what else did you...