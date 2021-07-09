What You Need to Know About Updating Your Vaccination Status for Fall

Upload your documentation or let BU know your plans by August 1. With COVID-19 cases plummeting in Massachusetts, we’re all looking forward to a new normal on campus this fall — including a much-needed break from Zoom classes, making new friends and seeing old ones, and finally being able to hold in-person campus social events. But of course, COVID-19 isn’t completely gone, so we need to make sure we’re taking steps to make sure our community is as safe as it can be.