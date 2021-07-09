Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What You Need to Know About Updating Your Vaccination Status for Fall

By Nilagia McCoy (SPH’24)
Boston University
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpload your documentation or let BU know your plans by August 1. With COVID-19 cases plummeting in Massachusetts, we’re all looking forward to a new normal on campus this fall — including a much-needed break from Zoom classes, making new friends and seeing old ones, and finally being able to hold in-person campus social events. But of course, COVID-19 isn’t completely gone, so we need to make sure we’re taking steps to make sure our community is as safe as it can be.

www.bu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Your Move#Vaccinations#Fomo#Patient Connect#Covid#Instagram#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
CVS
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy