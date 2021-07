VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the " Company" or " C2C") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive study commissioned by C2C Gold: "Structural Geology Study of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt for the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake Properties." The purpose of this important study, completed by consultancy Fault Rocks Inc., was to better understand the key structural elements involved in gold mineralization to implement detailed geological mapping and exploration targeting and make recommendations for focused exploration work on high priority targets.