Chart: See how much more expensive Bay Area real estate is compared to other cities

As home prices across the country skyrocket, Bay Area cities still rank among the most expensive places to live, according to a new study. According to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, home values are rising at historic levels this year. Researchers at Inspection Support Network, a software company focused on property inspections, analyzed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to find the most expensive places to live amid this spike in home prices — San Jose and San Francisco came out on top.