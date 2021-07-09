Cancel
Chart: See how much more expensive Bay Area real estate is compared to other cities

By Danielle Echeverria
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs home prices across the country skyrocket, Bay Area cities still rank among the most expensive places to live, according to a new study. According to the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, home values are rising at historic levels this year. Researchers at Inspection Support Network, a software company focused on property inspections, analyzed data from Zillow and the U.S. Census Bureau to find the most expensive places to live amid this spike in home prices — San Jose and San Francisco came out on top.

