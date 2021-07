People may be tempted to frame Nikole Hannah-Jones’ victory in her fight for tenure at UNC-Chapel Hill as a win for critical race theory over the forces arrayed against it. After all, the journalist is the chief architect of the 1619 Project, a controversial reframing of the United States’ origins that examines the role played by systemic racism. The project won the Pulitzer Prize for The New York Times and is ground zero for the debate over CRT, which has drawn a fierce national backlash led by Republican state legislators that has spilled over into local school board meetings.