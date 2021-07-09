Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow Taskmaster Reveal Explained

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of speculation, the release of Black Widow has answered one of the biggest outstanding Marvel questions of the past two years. It takes a moment to get there, but eventually, Black Widow reveals the true identity of the villainous Taskmaster, and it may be someone you didn't entirely expect.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Kurylenko
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#Taskmaster#The Red Room#Disney Premier Access#Dark Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

There are 2 post-credits scenes for ‘Black Widow’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “Black Widow” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”. “Black Widow” has two post-credits scenes — one that sets up an old Marvel film and another that sets up where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going next. Just a note — When I...
MoviesComicBook

Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool MCU Debut

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost their collective minds when Ryan Reynolds donned the Deadpool suit once again in a new reaction video to his upcoming film Free Guy, which would've been big enough news. It got even better though when he was joined by Korg, once again brilliantly voiced by Taika Waititi, and thanks to the team-up the video also qualifies as Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Fans were understandably excited, but they weren't the only ones, as Wolverine actor and frequent Reynolds nemesis Hugh Jackman chimed in on Deadpool's latest foray as well (via The Direct).
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 is a “very scary movie”, says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that Doctor Strange 2 is the scariest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen let the news slip during a Q&A for the New York Film Academy, where she was pressed to provide updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s a...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Black Widow: 5 Movies to Watch After the New Marvel Movie

It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans. But finally, Black Widow is here. The first movie of Marvel Scarlett Johansson’s solo was delayed by the pandemic. And now that it’s out there, fans may still be hungry for similar movies. Here are some suggestions from films for fans looking...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW Writer Explains Why He Ultimately Decided To Make [SPOILER] Taskmaster

Black Widow made a few significant changes to Taskmaster, and the ultimate reveal of the villain's true identity was met with a mixed response for the Marvel Comics faithful. Towards the end of the movie, Dreykov (Ray Winstone) unmasks his mysterious enforcer, and much to the titular Avenger's (Scarlett Johansson) horror, it turns out to be his own daughter, Antonia, who Nat had written off as "collateral damage" many years before when she blew up the Red Room leader's apartment.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Writer Eric Pearson Opens Up About Taskmaster Twist

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson talked about changing Taskmaster’s identity from the comics in the latest Marvel Studios film. One of the biggest mysteries heading into Black Widow was the identity of Taskmaster, who is Tony Masters in the comics. In Black Widow, Taskmaster is revealed to be Dreykov’s daughter, who Natasha thought she killed years ago. Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed to ComicBook.com that Tony Maters was Taskmaster in previous drafts:
MoviesComicBook

New The Suicide Squad Teaser Reveals First Look at Calendar Man

Hype for The Suicide Squad is beginning to skyrocket, as fans are eager to see James Gunn's take on the unique DC Comics mythos. The promotional material for the film has already showcased a pretty bizarre ensemble of antiheroes and villains, ranging from household names to relatively obscure characters. A new teaser for the film, which was released on Thursday, reveals that two other DC baddies factor into the proceedings — including an infamous Batman villain. The teaser, which you can check out below, briefly shows two prisoners inside Belle Reve prison. One appears to be the film's version of Double Down, while the other is none other than Calendar Man, portrayed by Sean Gunn. This is Gunn's second role in The Suicide Squad, as the actor (and brother of James Gunn) also did motion capture for the film's version of Weasel.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Breaks Another Pandemic Box Office Record

Marvel's Black Widow has broken yet another pandemic box office record. Black Widow has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office six days after release - making it the fastest film to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Black Widow managed to outpace all the other big films to earn $100M in the post-pandemic market. Fast 9 took 8 days to reach $100M; Godzilla vs. Kong took 12 days, and A Quiet Place Part II took 15 days. It seems clear that Marvel Studios once again has the unique superpower to galvanize the movie industry like no one else can.
MoviesIGN

Black Widow Screenwriter on the Big Taskmaster Change, His Quest for a Dr. Doom Easter Egg, and More

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Black Widow. Screenwriter Eric Pearson would seem to have the Marvel Cinematic Universe running through his bloodstream at this point. After enrolling in the Marvel screenwriting program in 2010, he wrote the four Marvel One-Shot short films that were released from 2011-2013. That led to his working on the Agent Carter TV show before he co-wrote the screenplay for Thor: Ragnarok while also handling various uncredited script doctoring assignments for the studio. And his latest MCU project, Black Widow, just hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access.
MoviesKLTV

The Stew Review: Scarlett Johansson finally gets the action movie she deserves with ‘Black Widow’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It shouldn’t have taken this long to happen, but now that it’s finally arrived Black Widow was (almost) everything it needed to be. Admittedly, it’s a little difficult not to harbor at least a small amount of animosity toward Marvel Studios regarding the first (and almost certainly only) solo outing for Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Black Widow should have, at minimum, replaced the release of Captain Marvel in 2019, if not arrived years earlier. One of the founding members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of The Avengers deserved a more prominent placement in the canon thus far. But, none of that is really the fault of this particular film or the people directly responsible for making it, but I felt it necessary to specify that upfront.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Reason why Marvel Studios changed the origin of Taskmaster

The character of Taskmaster from the movie Black Widow has not finished liking Marvel Studios fans and now we know why he is so different from the comics. The trailer of Black widow they introduced the villain Taskmaster as someone very skilled in fighting and who could imitate the greatest heroes of Marvel Studios. Like for example Captain America, Hawkeye or Black Panther. But in the movie, the character looks little, although at least they tell his story, which is very different from the comics.
MoviesNew Times

Black Widow is action-packed spectacle with a touch of soul

Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) directs this film about Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow. The story takes place chronologically after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) but before Romanoff's death in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Romanoff is on the run, forced to deal with a conspiracy with ties to her past as a spy. To fight the forces aligned to bring her down, she must deal with her broken relationships with her family members, sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), father Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and mother Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). (133 min.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy