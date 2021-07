Hunting vests are essential, versatile pieces of hunting gear. By leaving your arms unencumbered, they allow you freedom of movement. Wear them alone in mild weather, or layer them under or over other hunting clothing to help keep you warm in the cold. They can carry your ammo, calls, water, snacks and other hunting accessories. An orange hunting vest can help keep you safe by making you visible during firearm deer seasons, while a camo hunting vest can help you blend in to hide during archery, duck and turkey seasons. A hunting vest can keep you warm or help you stay cool. Choose the right vest, or vests, for the types of hunting you do, and you’ll find yourself reaching for it every time you put on hunting clothing.