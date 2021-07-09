Cancel
Valerie Bertinellli Just Shared An Emotional Message About Her Weight Loss Struggles

By Maria Scinto
Mashed
Mashed
 7 days ago
Thanks to biology and human nature, there are a few things in life that are inevitable. One is, no matter how fit you may have been as a young person, as the years go by, your metabolism will slow down and hormonal changes will make it a struggle to keep those extra pounds at bay. Not to mention life and health changes that can affect weight. Another sad but true fact is that people can be hurtful with their comments, particularly on social media and towards anyone who is in the public eye. Put these scenarios together, and it can be a really tough situation for anyone.

www.mashed.com

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

Valerie Bertinelli
