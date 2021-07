For many, it’s their job to push harder and longer and heavier than us mortals do. When we say “no way” and bump up against our limits, they endure. But the net effects of all those watts and miles and grunts aren’t only measured in washboard abs, records held and medals won: The discomfort of the most unbearable workouts is in a way the reward, giving meaning and value to the endeavor of athletic excellence and creating a bond between those who understand how much ache is required for gold.