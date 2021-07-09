Cancel
Public Health

CDC Releases New School Mask Guidelines

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC is making some new recommendations regarding masks in schools. The agency says students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus. However, they still recommend unvaccinated students and staff wear masks at all times. The agency added...

