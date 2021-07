Tadej Pogacar has the Tour de France at his mercy after a dominant ride powered him into the yellow jersey as his rivals crumbled on the first day in the Alps. Pogacar rode away from Richard Carapaz on the penultimate climb of the 151km stage from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand to deliver a crushing blow, while injuries caught up with Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic to put them out of the running.