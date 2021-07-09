Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

A Guide to Disney’s 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Disney modified the annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival due to the ongoing pandemic. In fact, when COVID-19 hit, Disney World had to adapt to operating as safely as possible. One of these changes included introducing the “Taste of EPCOT” festivals, starting with the 2020 Taste of EPCOT Food & Wine Festival. The reasoning for this temporary name change was because Guests could only get a taste of what the festival can really offer.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Wine#Food And Wine#Ros Wine#Ice Wine#Walt Disney World#Global Marketplaces#Ratatouille Hide Squeak#Hops And Barley#Voice Of Liberty#Voices Of Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Disney
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Guests Evacuated From “Highest Hill” On Popular Coaster

The Walt Disney Resort in Orlando is unparalleled when it comes to an immersive, entertaining experience. The fan-favorite Disney Resort aims to deliver a uniquely magical time for all Guests, and joy can be found across all six of their theme parks like EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and water park Blizzard Beach, as well as the retail and foodie heaven, Disney Springs.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Coaster Doesn’t Open With Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Again)

For well over a week, fan-favorite Walt Disney World Resort thrill ride — the Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park — has been experiencing unexpected interruptions on a regular basis. In fact, on several occasions, the coaster hasn’t even opened with the theme park. This happened again...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Park Passes Are WIDE Open!

When Walt Disney World Resort began its phased reopening in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, there were many changes Guests had to get used to. While some of these COVID-19 restrictions — including both mandatory face masks and social distancing requirements — have been loosened or removed, the Disney Park Pass reservation system remains. This system was originally implemented to help limit capacity at Disney World’s four theme parks, but has been extended into 2023, meaning it isn’t going away anytime soon.
TravelInside the Magic

Golden Mickey Mouse Sculpture Revealed For Disney World 50th

On October 1, 2021, Disney World will kick off its 50th anniversary celebration — and Guests will be treated to a ton of new, magical experiences. A new fireworks show will light up the skies at Magic Kingdom Park, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open at EPCOT, and special decorations will cover all four of the theme parks. It will truly be an amazing time to take your Disney World vacation.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World Officially Opens Reservations For Brand-New Hotel

With Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebrations around the corner, officially beginning October 1, many Guests are in the middle of planning their dream Disney vacation so that they can visit during this time. With new fireworks such as HarmonioUS debuting at EPCOT and Disney Enchantment debuting at Magic Kingdom Park,...
Travelallears.net

NEWS: Disney World Releases Park Hours Through Early October!

Are you heading to Disney World to kick off the 50th Anniversary celebrations in October?. Between new decorations, nighttime firework shows, character interactions, and more, there’s a lot to look forward to. And, though you might already have your Park Pass Reservations booked, we’ve now got a look at how many hours you’ll have in the park!
TravelInside the Magic

There’s a Secret Way to NEVER Miss Characters at Hollywood Studios!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, there were numerous changes Guests had to get used to. One notable change in the Disney World experience was the fact that parades — which occurred at regularly scheduled times each day — were replaced with character cavalcades.
TravelPort Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Disney magic extends to arrival home

Well, we have returned from the most magical place on Earth. And — please don’t kill me Disney fans — I think the most magical thing was returning home. Now, to be clear, we had a fantastic time. But a week after returning, I still have sore muscles, a sunburn, brain fog and a very angry Apple watch that tells me five times a day how I am falling behind last week’s steps.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Guests: Get Ready For a Holiday Cookie Hunt This Year!

Now that Disney has announced all of the holiday offerings at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021, many of us cannot wait to see the Parks in their Christmas decor!. Aside from Disney Very Merriest After Hours replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, each theme park will have its very own holiday touch. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have a holiday-style illuminated Tree of Life, and Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be Christmas-ready with projections on Tower of Terror. At EPCOT, Festival of the Holidays, a fan-favorite event, will be returning!
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Is Reopening MORE Dining: Carthay Circle and Golden Horseshoe

Dining locations are reopening at the Disneyland Resort this summer!. Disney Parks Blog shared in a Disneyland dining update on Thursday that Carthay Circle Restaurant on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure Park and the Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland in Disneyland Park will be reopening very soon. Carthay Circle...
Orlando, FLallears.net

Win a FREE Trip to Disney World for the 50th Anniversary Celebration!

Can you BELIEVE how much is happening in Disney World for its 50th anniversary?!. New statues will decorate the parks, brand new fireworks and nighttime spectaculars will appear, exciting attractions will debut, the latest restaurants will welcome guests… And, that’s not even scratching the surface of everything that Disney has to offer starting October 1st!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

EPCOT’s 🔥 Sriracha 🔥Chicken Donut Is DEFINITELY On Our Must-Try Food and Wine Festival List!

We hope you’re wearing your stretchiest pants because we’re munching our way around World Showcase!. We’ve been checking out all of the booths at the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. Of course, we’ve tried ALL KINDS of amazing festival eats, but now we’re going to stop into one of the SWEETEST…or spiciest booths of the bunch! Let’s review the delish menu at The Donut Box!

Comments / 0

Community Policy