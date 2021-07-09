A Guide to Disney’s 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival

Now that Disney has announced all of the holiday offerings at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021, many of us cannot wait to see the Parks in their Christmas decor!. Aside from Disney Very Merriest After Hours replacing Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, each theme park will have its very own holiday touch. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will have a holiday-style illuminated Tree of Life, and Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be Christmas-ready with projections on Tower of Terror. At EPCOT, Festival of the Holidays, a fan-favorite event, will be returning!