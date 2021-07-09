A Guide to Disney’s 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival
Last year, Disney modified the annual EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival due to the ongoing pandemic. In fact, when COVID-19 hit, Disney World had to adapt to operating as safely as possible. One of these changes included introducing the “Taste of EPCOT” festivals, starting with the 2020 Taste of EPCOT Food & Wine Festival. The reasoning for this temporary name change was because Guests could only get a taste of what the festival can really offer.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0