The 2011 MLB Redraft

The PLAY: 1H Detroit Tigers -105 T Skubal (LHP), J Happ (LHP) Must Start. Tarik Skubal comes into this game in clearly better form than J.A. Happ. The Tigers lefty has won his last four decisions, and the Tigers have won each of his last four starts and are 6-1 in his last seven outings. Happ has been struggling badly. He's got the fifth worst WAR among all starting pitchers over the last month, and has in fact been pretty horrible since a decent April. Happ's OPS allowed was 1.047 in June and his first July start was terrible. Detroit is also playing better ball than Minnesota and the Twins are off what might be called a last hurrah series with the White Sox, which didn't go well. Pretty clear the Twins will be dealing at the deadline and that's never good for team chemistry. Decent adjustment by the oddsmakers in terms of prices on the improving Detroit entry when Mize or Skubal throws. But even in the even money range, I see the data indicating okay value on the visitors and I like the pitching matchup. Tigers to win the F5.