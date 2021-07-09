What George Fitzpatrick’s commitment means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program’s 2022 recruiting class has a singular focus from an offensive standpoint over the next six months. The Buckeyes located a potential generational quarterback, two tight ends, four receivers, and a running back before July hit, leaving them plenty of time for the class’ most important position. They need offensive, a lot of them. In George Fitzpatrick of Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, they’ve found their second.www.cleveland.com
