Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lizzo Wore a T-Shirt Dress With Her Face on It, as She Should

By Nikita Charuza
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lizzo is *feeling herself*, and her latest outfit proves it. The "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at Santa Monica Pier on Thursday wearing a white t-shirt dress. But trust us, this was just any old t-shirt dress. Lizzo went all out by wearing one with wait for it . . . her face on it! Her t-shirt featured a graffiti-style illustration on it. There were dollar signs floating around her head as well as diamonds that had Louis Vuitton's logo inside them.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 8

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Monica Pier#Sunglasses#Diamonds#Graffiti#Jbl#Icymi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.
Beauty & FashionElle

Lady Gaga Is Pretty in Pink in This Fitted Polka-Dot Dress

Lady Gaga stepped out in NYC on Thursday wearing an Alessandra Rich fitted pink polka-dot dress and Gentle Monster black sunglasses. She paired the look with a white handbag and white heels. The dress retails for $1,503. Kate Middleton was also seen wearing Alessandra Rich polka dots (in the form...
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Lizzo Is Not a Fan of Her Super Short Bob — and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Mane mishap! Lizzo is telling Us exactly how she feels about her new ‘do and spoiler alert: it’s not good. The 33-year-old singer must have been looking for a change and feeling inspired to switch up her style. But, rather than test out something drastic with a wig or a pair of fake bangs, she fully committed to a super-short bob right off the bat.
Designers & Collectionsdistrictchronicles.com

Kanye West Attends Balenciaga Couture Show In a Wild Face Mask That Covered His Whole Face!

Kanye West Updates: The Balenciaga Haute Couture Show, 2021 took place this Wednesday and Kanye West appeared in a wild face mask that covered his whole face. The 44-year-old rapper sat in the front row during the show, wearing a full-coverage face mask. The face mask had a distinctive cat print. This was not the first time the rapper has been seen wearing a full-face protecting mask.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Heidi Klum Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a High-Slit Leopard Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum brought her wild side to the set of “America’s Got Talent” this week. Teasing the episode last night on Instagram, the model gave her best strut in a bold leopard-print dress; the design featured a long-sleeve fit with a high-leg slit. To elevate the bold number further, Klum then slipped on a set of sheer black tights and slick thigh-high boots.
Beauty & FashionPage Six

Zendaya wears Beyoncé’s 2003 Versace dress to the 2021 BET Awards

At Sunday night’s 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé by slipping into the plunging purple Versace dress the singer wore to the very same show back in 2003. The sexy violet-and-green gown features a dangerously deep halter neckline with a long, flowing skirt and thigh-high slit, which Beyoncé chopped into a mini for her first-ever performance of “Crazy in Love.”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
MakeupAllure

Lizzo Just Dyed Her Bleached Eyebrows Lavender and Pink

The singer proves just how versatile bleached eyebrows can be — BRB, we're calling our brow groomers. There's no question that Lizzo is always influencing our beauty choices, and this time she has us convinced that we need to dye our eyebrows purple. It was only a few weeks ago that the singer-songwriter dyed her brows blonde, but now she's back with yet another new brow color: lavender.

Comments / 8

Community Policy