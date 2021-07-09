Lizzo Wore a T-Shirt Dress With Her Face on It, as She Should

Lizzo is *feeling herself*, and her latest outfit proves it. The "Good as Hell" singer attended the JBL True Summer event at Santa Monica Pier on Thursday wearing a white t-shirt dress. But trust us, this was just any old t-shirt dress. Lizzo went all out by wearing one with wait for it . . . her face on it! Her t-shirt featured a graffiti-style illustration on it. There were dollar signs floating around her head as well as diamonds that had Louis Vuitton's logo inside them.