PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Putnam County Fair is back. The fair will run Friday, July 9 through July 17. According to the fair’s website, daily admission is $10. You can get a season pass for $50, which can be purchased at the gate on opening day. The fair officially opens to the public at 6 p.m., while the carnival part opens at 6:30 p.m.