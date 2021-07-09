Cancel
US Ships Moderna Vaccine to Indonesia Amid COVID-19 Surge | Voice of America

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 7 days ago
WHITE HOUSE – As Indonesia deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Biden administration is sending three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to the country on July 9, a senior administration official tells VOA. The shipment is one of the largest batches the U.S. has donated, the...

