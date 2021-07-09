Free Plane Rides Available at Laramie Airport Day on Saturday
The Laramie Flying Club, Laramie Regional Airport, and Cowboy Aviation have teamed up for “Laramie Airport Day” to promote general aviation in the Laramie community. This event features free airplane rides on July 10, 2021, to whoever wants to go on one. This is a free service and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Ten pilots are donating their time and fuel to promote aviation through “Laramie Airport Day.”kingfm.com
