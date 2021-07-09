Cancel
Learn about the causes that will benefit from the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews on Sat., Aug. 28

SeaTac Blog
SeaTac Blog
 7 days ago
Our ongoing coverage of the Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest continues with a look into the causes powered by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park and the wonderful food that will fuel this year’s attendees at the live music fundraiser coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

It may seem impossible that simply by listening to live blues music while enjoying craft beer that someone could be helping children of the area in need, but that is exactly what happens each year at Blues & Brews, an annual Blues Concert/Beer Fest/Fundraiser that takes place at Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Rotarian and Community Service Chair Dan Johnson said:

“Our committee works to assess the needs of the non-profit groups and organizations in our community but nothing happens until someone buys a ticket, or becomes a sponsor of the Poverty Bay Blues and Brews. Our Club does all the work, and pays all the overhead associated with running our Club, so we can put 100% of the net proceeds from this event back into the community. It’s a tremendous event, and you’ll have a great time, but know that buying a ticket helps those in need in our community. Come and have a beer, listen to some great music, and help support organizations like the Des Moines Area Food Bank and Highline Music4Life! That’s a win for all of us.”

With a nice-sized crowd anticipated, Rotarian and Blues & Brews Organizer Lorri Munsey-Snyder explained that Blues & Brews 2021 will be ramping up the food offerings for this year’s fest.

“We are very honored this year, to be partnering with Cafe Pacific Catering out of Auburn, WA,” she said. “Cafe Pacific caters to some of the most prestigious events in Western Washington and is famous for its efforts in supporting some of the most successful non-profit fundraisers in the Puget Sound Area. I am personally a huge fan of the Cafe Pacific Cuisine having enjoyed it several times at the Federal Way Kiwanis Salmon Bake. Cafe Pacific Catering is working to create a menu that features something for everyone and food that pairs perfectly with craft beer and tasty blues music. Make sure and come hungry! Can’t wait to see you all!”

John Hatcher, CEO of Cafe Pacific Catering, had this to say about making his company’s Blues & Brews debut:

“We are pleased to partner with the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park providing the food for the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest. I have personally attended and enjoyed Blues & Brews in past years, and I am really looking forward to playing a part in this amazing festival. Anytime our company gets to partner with a cause to help any of our neighbors in need, it makes our work that much more meaningful. This year we will feature our Maple Rubbed Salmon Burger, BBQ Pork and Chicken Sandwiches, Shrimp Cocktail Cups and Several Snack Trays.”

$40 tickets and information about the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest can be found at www.DrinkToMusic.org.

