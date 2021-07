Mark Cavendish’s remarkable return to the Tour de France has already seen him take three stage victories at this year’s race. The 36-year-old now has 33 stage wins to his name and is just one away from equalling Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour record.Stage 13 is a perfect opportunity for him to do so after the peloton allowed the breakaway to go clear yesterday, with Nils Politt taking an impressive win. The slightly more relaxed stage 12 will have gone some way to helping Cavendish re-find his legs again after a very difficult couple of days in the mountains, although it...