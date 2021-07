Hello, Ravens fans. My name is Kyle Barber, and I am pleased to greet you as a new Late for Work contributor. A little bit about me: I was born and raised in Gillette, Wyoming. Over the past several years, I've been the managing editor of SB Nation's Baltimore Beatdown, covering the Ravens while completing my degree in Journalism and Media Communication at Colorado State University. I'm excited to join this team and write Late for Work; It's been a staple of my mornings. I hope to deliver you the latest and greatest Ravens-related news and follow in the footsteps of those who produced Late for Work before me. Cheers.