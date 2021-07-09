New ‘Snake Eyes’ Trailer Pokes Fun at Old G.I. Joe PSAs

Does anyone remember how many characters came and went during the animated G.I. Joe series? The number was in the hundreds since every now and then the show would introduce another two or three or twenty, depending on how things were going. From the grunt to the specialized members of the group, there were a LOT of action figures that hit the shelves, and it would appear that there are well over a hundred coming to the shelves now if they’re not already there. Obviously a lot of kids had their favorites and there would be several characters that might be left behind in favor of characters such as Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commando, or many others. Now there’s word of another animated show coming to TV in 2022, with a second season to come in 2023. Even better is that the show will apparently bring back several favorite characters that people might remember from their childhood. The thing is that G.I. Joe has gone through a couple of different changes over the years, as have the toys, and the live-action movies have introduced even more changes. Getting back to what people remember might be nice for a change.