We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Motorola has one of the most random update schedules of any phone maker. They rarely commit to long-term update support, but when they do, it’s not like you get them in any sort of expected fashion. For example, the Motorola Edge+, their $1,000 return to flagship phones, hasn’t been updated in three months after getting them in back-to-back months earlier this year.