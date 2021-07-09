Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Launches July 21

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” Genshin Impact 2.0 update launches July 21, developer miHoYo hsa announced today. Here’s a rundown on the new update, via the PlayStation Blog:. Today, for the first time, we’re going to take you on a short tour of the unique cultural landscapes...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Playstation#Playstation Blog#Android#Playstation Blog#Living Beings#The Electro Archon#Electro#Travelers#Fatui#The Ruin Guards#The Yashiro Commission#The Tri Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 includes Inazuma, new characters, cross-save for PlayStation

Genshin Impact‘s next major update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and mobile on July 21st, developer miHoYo has announced. The big addition in version 2.0 is Inazuma, the third major region of Teyvat. This new area is located across the sea from Mondstadt and Liyue and is ruled by the Electro Archon. Inazuma is made up of six islands and is home to several new bosses, including the Pyro Hypostasis, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Maguu Kenki.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s a recap of the Genshin Impact 2.0 stream, including the free item codes

2.0 confirmed, along with PlayStation and miHoyo account links. The Genshin Impact “2.0” stream doesn’t need quotes anymore, as it was fully confirmed this morning on Twitch. After opening up with a lovely piano medley that took place in a live recreation of an area from the game, Dawei opened the stream and teased what it had in store. Inazuma was reconfirmed and the update was titled “2.0,” and we got to see the region in the stream. Here’s a Genshin Impact stream recap.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma Soundtrack in Development

During the Genshin Impact version 2.0 broadcast, MiHoYo talked about new soundtrack developments on the horizon. In particular, two are in the works. First, the Genshin Impact The Shimmering Voyage Version 1.0 Commemorative OST is in development. However, the team is working on one for the 2.0 update and Inazuma as well.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Update Due This Month, Introduces Full Cross-Platform Support

Those who have been waiting the greater part of a year for the chance to sink their teeth into a sizable chunk of new Genshin Impact content need wait only a few days more. Developer MiHoYo has this morning confirmed that Version 2.0 of their open-world action-platformer will be going live on North American, European and Asian servers from 21 July 2021. This update is titled “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia”, and will introduce the new region of Inazuma, new story events and characters, and full cross-platform support between the PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region, Ayaka, and more unveiled for version 2.0

Today is quite special for developer miHoYo. It marks the official reveal of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0, one that introduces the massive Inazuma region, as well as new characters like Ayaka and Sayu. Although many players have known about these details given official tweets and unofficial leaks, it’s great to see a glimpse from the perspective of developers.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Genshin Impact 2.0: The Immutable Goddess and the Eternal Utopia; date, trailer and first details

Finally, after a long wait, the time has come. We will be able to visit the third great city of Genshin Impact, Inazuma, starting next 21 July thanks to the version 2.0 presented in detail by miHoYo. Here we collect everything we know so far to explore the news that will land in the title: new characters, missions of the main story, areas to explore, enemies, game modes and much more. In addition, along with the update will also come the long-awaited function of synchronized storage among all platforms the game is available on.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Developer miHoYo Announced Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Broadcast

Genshin Impact is ready to expand and strengthen its core entertainment content. The game will host a brand new broadcast for its 2.0 version, as developer miHoYo announced. The broadcast will contain some vital information about the game, considering it’s a word about 2.0. Genshin Impact’s version 2.0 broadcast will start on July 9th at 8 AM UTC-4.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveals Livestream Rumored to Have Cross-Saves This Week

The next big update for the free-to-play gacha RPG Genshin Impact is coming, and we’re rumored to be learning all about it this week. This information comes from reliable Genshin leaker Sukuna, which claims the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 Special Program will take place on July 9 at 5 a.m. PT and will last about an hour.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer showcases the beautiful Inazuma region and 3 new characters

As rumor has it, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo released a new trailer this morning showing the game’s upcoming 2.0 update. This is a big one, because after much teasing, it introduces the beautiful new Japanese-inspired Inazuma region, three new characters to unlock through the game’s gacha system (two five stars in Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya, and the four-star Sayu), and new features such as full cross-save functionality between PC, mobile and consoles. You can watch a new trailer for the update below.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC

Publisher Sega and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Company of Heroes 3 for PC. Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Windows PC (via Steam) sometime in late 2022, and a pre-alpha preview is now available. You need to sign up to CoH-Development and then you’ll get access to the pre-alpha, as well as design documents, talks with developers, art, and more.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.0 Update Releases on July 21st Worldwide Bringing in the Inazuma City, Cross Save with PS4 and PS5, New Characters, and More

Following today’s livestream for Genshin Impact (Free), miHoYo revealed Genshin Impact 2.0 with a look at the new region (the third one out of seven) coming to the game, cross save coming to PS4 and PS5 (finally!), new characters, and more. Genshin Impact 2.0 is titled ‘The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia’ and it releases on July 21st worldwide. Beginning Genshin Impact 2.0, Mondstadt and Liyue are joined by Inazuma with unique stories, cultures, new landscapes, monsters, and more. Inazuma is surrounded by the sea on all sides and it is made up for six islands. Version 2.0 will bring in Kamisato Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu as new characters. Sayu is a four star character while the others are five star characters. This update has improved PS5 DualSense functionality for PS5 players as well. Hopefully these can eventually make their way to iOS for those who use PS5 controllers on iOS devices. Watch the Genshin Impact 2.0 update trailer below:
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Astro Aqua Kitty

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Astro Aqua Kitty, a 2D action-RPG shooter by TIKIPOD. The Aqua Kitty cats have reached space in search of valuable gems and resources. Explore water-filled asteroids as you mine for gems and fend off space pirate rabbits. Upgrade your ship with a variety of weapons, systems, and support gadgets. Choose a combination of pilot and engineer to further customize your playstyle, unlocking new abilities as they level up.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- Final Update Now Live

Team Ladybug have released the big final update for their retro-inspired Metroidvania, Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-. As previously reported, the game is based on the Japanese fantasy novels of the late 1980s (and in turn; manga, anime, video games, and more). High Elf Deedlit has awoken in a mysterious labyrinth, and the Gray Witch therein offers her whatever she desires, as long as she swears loyalty to her. Refusing, Deedlit heads deeper into the strange and warping dungeon; seeing old friends and foes alike.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022

Bethesda Softworks have announced that the release date for action adventure game Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed due to early 2022. As previously reported, the game takes place in a Tokyo where 99% of the city’s population has vanished, after an “occult event.” What’s more, the main character’s own supernatural abilities begin to awaken.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ayaka, Sayu and Yoimiya appear in Genshin Impact version 2.0

During the July 2021 Genshin impact Version 2.0 stream, Ayaka, Sayu and Yoimiya appeared. The three heroines will be new playable characters available in the game. Ayaka appears in the first banner of the update. Then the second banner will have Sayu and Yoimiya. Ayaka Kamisato is actually a Genshin...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Microids and IMPS have revealed the gameplay teaser trailer for action adventure title The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf. As detailed on Mircroids’ announcement, the evil wizard Gargamel has created a wicked plant, the Vileaf. This produces Viletrap seeds, attracting Smurfs and imprisoning them. On top of that, they are highly toxic and dangerous to the forest, along with the sarsaparilla fields.

Comments / 0

Community Policy