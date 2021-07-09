Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge |

By James Python
Posted by 
North Denver News
North Denver News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thai government officials Friday announced a seven-hour overnight curfew in the capital, Bangkok, and at least six surrounding provinces as COVID-19 surges in the nation. The announcement came following a lengthy meeting of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). In a televised statement, CCSA spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the curfew will run from 9pm to 2am beginning Monday, July 12.

northdenvernews.com

Comments / 0

North Denver News

North Denver News

Denver, CO
976
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Newspaper of record for North Denver

 https://northdenvernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Europe#Covid#France#Ccsa#French#White House#Voa#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Grocery & SupermaketMinneapolis Star Tribune

Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat coronavirus surge

BANGKOK — Officials in Thailand on Friday announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April. People living in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces along...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand to ease COVID-19 curbs on some construction projects

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to allow some construction projects to resume in its capital and surrounding provinces although most sites and workers’ camps will remain closed as the Southeast Asian country deals with its biggest coronavirus outbreak to date. The national COVID-19 task force has agreed to relax curbs...
Public HealthSeattle Times

Thailand will turn Bangkok terminal to hospital as COVID worsens

Thailand plans to convert a terminal at the nation’s main international airport into a field hospital as a surge in coronavirus infections that’s straining the nation’s public health system shows little sign of easing. Airports of Thailand, operator of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, has been asked to convert the newly...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Portugal back under partial curfew as virus cases surge

Nearly half of Portugal's population will be placed under night-time curfews again from Friday as the government seeks to rein in a resurgence in coronavirus infections, primarily due to the more contagious Delta variant. Nearly four million people living in 45 municipalities including Lisbon and the Algarve, as well as...
Public HealthFlight Global.com

Thailand extends financial aid to airlines amid record Covid-19 surge

Thailand has extended financial measures to help its carriers to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) says in a 10 July announcement that it will be extending relief measures for the airline industry until the end of September. Airports of Thailand, which...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 cases surge in Thailand amid vaccine delays

July 9 (UPI) -- Anger is growing in Thailand as the number of COVID-19 infections grows at an unprecedented pace amid a slow and politicized vaccine rollout and preferential treatment of different kinds of businesses. Thailand has reported nearly 90% of COVID-19 cases have occurred since April. Almost 95% of...
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Tokyo’s medical adviser urges more virus limits

TOKYO — Japan’s top medical adviser for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government urged authorities to step up virus measures ahead of the Olympics and asked the people to avoid trips. Tokyo registered 1,271 new cases Friday, the day after recording a six-month high of 1,308. Dr. Shigeru Omi, who heads...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Barcelona to reimpose curfew to fight virus surge

Barcelona and other cities in northeastern Spain will reimpose a night-time curfew starting this weekend to fight a surge in virus cases after the measure won court approval on Friday. The curfew is aimed at discouraging social gatherings on beaches and in parks to curb a spike in cases of...
Public Healthonestep4ward.com

How to Visit Thailand During COVID STEP-BY-STEP

Sharing's caring! Share this awesome article with your friends, you know u wanna... JULY 2021. How to Visit Thailand During COVID. I’ve lived in Thailand for well over a decade now, both Chiang Mai and Bangkok. I had to leave Thailand during the recent lockdowns so I could row across the Atlantic, as soon as that was done, I flew back to Thailand and COVID was still in full flow.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

COVID-19 Surging in Africa, WHO Warns |

NAIROBI – The World Health Organization has warned that COVID-19 is gaining ground in Africa, with the death toll jumping 43% in the past week. WHO says the continent recorded 1 million new cases in just one month, with several countries facing shortages of oxygen and beds for patients. Speaking...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Zimbabwe returns to strict lockdown to fight virus surge

HARARE – Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 amid vaccine shortages, the country’s information minister announced Tuesday. Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localized lockdowns in hotspot areas, and a ban on inter-city travel. The virus has spread to rural areas which have sparse health facilities.
WorldPosted by
North Denver News

Pandemic Halts Schooling for Afghan Students |

Students in Afghanistan have lacked access to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as schools have remained closed and the virus has not been controlled. “The real tragedy is that over 3,000 students in Kabul who come from poor families simply do not have the ability to pursue online education during the pandemic when schools are closed,” said Aziz Royesh, a teacher and founder of the Marefat High School in Kabul.
Medical ScienceScienceBlog.com

Fighting COVID with COVID

What if the COVID-19 virus could be used against itself? Researchers at Penn State have designed a proof-of-concept therapeutic that may be able to do just that. The team designed a synthetic defective SARS-CoV-2 virus that is innocuous but interferes with the real virus’s growth, potentially causing the extinction of both the disease-causing virus and the synthetic virus.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

Sydney, Australia to Remain Under Coronavirus Lockdown for 2 More Weeks |

Residents in Sydney, Australia will remain under lockdown for another two weeks as officials continue to struggle to contain a growing outbreak of the delta variant of COVID-19. The lockdown was first imposed on June 26 after a Sydney airport limousine driver who had been transporting international air crews tested positive for the variant. More than 800 people have since been infected, including 97 new infections reported Wednesday.
FitnessNBC News

Gangnam Style out, BTS in as South Korea bans fast gym music to fight Covid surge

Slow it down if you want to feel the burn — that's what South Korean officials are telling gym users as the country experiences a fourth Covid-19 wave. New guidelines starting Monday include a requirement that gyms not play music with more than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group exercise classes to prevent fast breathing and splashing sweat on other people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy