Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge

Thai government officials Friday announced a seven-hour overnight curfew in the capital, Bangkok, and at least six surrounding provinces as COVID-19 surges in the nation. The announcement came following a lengthy meeting of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). In a televised statement, CCSA spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the curfew will run from 9pm to 2am beginning Monday, July 12.northdenvernews.com
