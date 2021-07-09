Cancel
Robert De Niro Can File Federal Counterclaims Against Ex-Employee

By Ashley Cullins
The Hollywood Reporter
Despite being a little tardy in his request, Robert De Niro can bring his claims against a former employee into a federal court battle she initiated. The legal fight began when De Niro and his Canal Productions in August 2019 sued Graham Chase Robinson in New York state court, alleging the former exec abused company credit cards and binged Friends while on the clock. Robinson responded by filing a gender discrimination and retaliation suit in federal court, claiming she was treated as an “office wife” in an environment that doesn’t treat women as equals.

