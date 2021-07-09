Cancel
4-H shooting teams prepare for next contests after district

By Ellysa Harris
Plainview Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatience, concentration and discipline are just a few of the skills gained by learning to properly shoot a rifle or aim a bow and arrow. You learn to take a breath and work on accuracy, said Priscilla Hooper, a 4-H parent volunteer for Running Water Draw 4-H Shooting Sports. Back...

