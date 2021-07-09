4-H shooting teams prepare for next contests after district

Green County 4-H member Dawson Bethke was one of three youth who earned a spot representing Wisconsin 4-H in the Archery Compound discipline at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska, June 20-25. A total of 24 youth comprised the team from Wisconsin 4-H competing in the disciplines of Air Rifle, Air Pistol, Archery Compound, Archery Recurve, Smallbore Rifle, Smallbore Pistol, Shotgun, and Hunting & Wildlife Skills. Team members earned their spot by posting top scores at statewide 4-H Shooting Sports invitational events this spring. Competing in the Archery Compound discipline along with Bethke were Abigail Knutson of Wood County and Brady Cebulla of Pierce County. Their coach was Jason Cebulla. Heading into the National Championships, Bethke was ranked #1 in the state of Wisconsin for Archery Compound. At the National Championships, Bethke posted a rank of #45 out of 82 in the Archery Compound individual results. In the Archery Compound team results, Wisconsin ranked #18 of 21 teams.