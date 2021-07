If you listen to Mike and Tricia Mornings you know we love us the ghosteses. If there is a creepy photo from El Paso High School or Concordia Cemetery, we are all over that. We even do ghost hunting of our listener's houses during Halloweek in October. But there is something else we love almost as much as ghosteses. We love us some extraterrestrial stuff. You wanna talk aliens? We're there. You say you have a photo of UFOs in the skies above El Paso? Send it to us because we want to see if we can spot E.T. in the driver's seat.