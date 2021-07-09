Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

This Awesome Video of a Clever LEGO Bridge Factory

TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe person that does this has a lot of time on their hands but they make it look interesting all the same since all the parts that need to go together and everything that has to function in just the proper way does so and in reality, it’s kind of cathartic to watch. As chaotic and jumbled as the internet can be, there are quite a few things out there, if people are willing to look, that can be rather impressive and deliver a few minute’s worth of a good time or just silent contemplation that is worth it. A lot of people might not really know what goes into building a bridge, other than to build a structure that connects one piece of land to another over a body of water, but this process, while a little simplified, is still impressive since it definitely shows that there is a lot of work and engineering that goes into building even a simple bridge. Some of us have likely done this in our youth, created what we felt was a mighty bridge across a small body of water, like a puddle or a miniature pond, but the thought there is that a bridge does more than allow safe passage over an otherwise untenable surface.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
Related
LifestyleIGN

Build Your Own Flux Capacitor With This Awesome LEGO Kit

There are some awesome things you can build with LEGO: a stunning Iron Man artwork, a super cute little Grogu, and even a huge Imperial Star Destroyer. But perhaps the coolest LEGO build we’ve seen in a while is this Flux Capacitor with Animated LED Lights, which is on sale for $54.99 today - a 15% discount off the regular price of $64. Because, really, is there anything more impressive than being able to say you’ve built your very own Flux Capacitor? No, of course, there isn’t.
TechnologyTVOvermind

LEGO Man Taking a Bath: A Wonderfully Clever Automaton

What’s really funny about this clip is that the inner workings of this Lego man taking a bath set probably isn’t all that hard to put together, but for those that don’t see everything the way the builder would it might feel like a person needs an engineering degree just to make it work. If a person isn’t the type that looks at a bunch of gears and belts and thinks of how things connect with each other, and there are plenty of us out there, then this is bound to appear as a modern marvel that might be for amusement but is still considered to be highly impressive since figuring it out might be a little difficult. In all seriousness, it probably wouldn’t be too hard to put together with a detailed set of instructions, but it would likely be time-consuming, and there wouldn’t be any room for mistakes since otherwise, something might not work as it should. The effect is pretty cool since as simple as it probably is there’s still enough going on within the base of this Lego set that makes it appear as though taking it apart and putting it back together would require a good amount of time and several photographs and a list of directions in order to get it right. Some people like playing with Legos and some folks like taking it to the next level with automation, which is impressive but hard to replicate.
LifestylePosted by
Creative Bloq

Can you spot the secret image in this hotel logo?

Another day, another baffling logo. We've seen all manner of designs with double meanings or supposedly secret messages lately, and here's another. UK budget hotel chain Travelodge has seen its logo has gone viral on TikTok, with a video revealing what the design is actually supposed to depict. And it might not be what you thought.
ElectronicsIGN

Build And Fly Your Own Drone For Less Than $30 With This Awesome Lego Compatible Kit

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No… it’s your very own flying drone! Now, not only can you add the ultimate big-kid toy to your collection, but you can tell everyone you built it yourself, too, with the Space Fighters Building Block Drone, which we’ve found on sale today for just $29.99 - that’s a 25% discount off the regular price of $40.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Awesome Fishing

Just got back from a trip to Bimini/Issacs. We went over 7/1 checked in and started fishing. The deep drop fishing was very good. We also caught a mix of yellow tails and a couple red grouper. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 991 Officer. ****! You should have...
CarsRideApart

Watch This Awesome Video Break Down How Carburetors Work

Have you ever wished that you understood how carburetors work better than you do? Destin, the engineer behind the Smarter Every Day YouTube channel, created a slow-motion video that will, quite possibly, (suck, squeeze, bang) blow your mind. Instead of sticking with the everyday carb that you might find in your lawnmower or an older motorcycle, he went the extra step and made his own. Oh, and it’s completely clear, so by shooting it with that slow-mo camera, you can see e v e r y t h i n g.
KidsColorado County Citizen

Too clever by half

Kids love to tell you precisely how old they are. Adults, on the other hand, treat age like a tightly guarded state secret. With kids, the “half” in their age makes all the difference. My son isn’t merely “seven”; he’s “seven-and-a-half.” You’d better get the “half” in there, or he’ll ...
WorldNew York Post

One-of-a-kind ‘Bubble House’ that took a decade to build lists for $1.5M

A one-of-a-kind bubble house in Australia has hit the market for $1.5 million. Like a scene out of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, this architectural sanctuary, located in Ipswich, Queensland offers a sports bar, media room and even a semi-circular library. Designed by Australian Architect, Graham Birchall, the property...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Rabbit Walks into a Cake Shop

Birthday cakes are one of the most important aspects of any birthday, and it is important that the person whose birthday it is gets just the flavor that they enjoy so that they can enjoy their own birthday cake. The bunny in this joke knows that to be true. For...
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Smart Layout Change Makes This Kitchen’s Cook Space Twice as Big

When you move into a new place, it can often take a while before you’re able to take on a hefty renovation thanks to the time and money involved. Homeowner Katie and her family had been in their house for five years without making any major changes to the kitchen, which she says needed a lot of work. “There was minimal storage and no counter space, so a few IKEA trips got us a high table for additional counter space and some storage cabinets,” she says.
LifestylePosted by
Mix 93.1

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb’s All Under $90 A Night

Fulfill your curiosity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway. The tiny house craze has picked up momentum throughout the last decade or so. As some people begin to reprioritize some things in their life, many find that by downsizing and getting rid of some of the things they don't really need they're finding that living in a smaller home is often better for them. Plus there is less maintenance, less cleaning and less things just accumulating. But the lifestyle is not for everyone, you'll need to be a minimalist or a highly organized person! So if you've been thinking about downsizing and living in a tiny house, you might want to give one of these East Texas tiny houses a test spin to see if you could do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy