This Awesome Video of a Clever LEGO Bridge Factory

What’s really funny about this clip is that the inner workings of this Lego man taking a bath set probably isn’t all that hard to put together, but for those that don’t see everything the way the builder would it might feel like a person needs an engineering degree just to make it work. If a person isn’t the type that looks at a bunch of gears and belts and thinks of how things connect with each other, and there are plenty of us out there, then this is bound to appear as a modern marvel that might be for amusement but is still considered to be highly impressive since figuring it out might be a little difficult. In all seriousness, it probably wouldn’t be too hard to put together with a detailed set of instructions, but it would likely be time-consuming, and there wouldn’t be any room for mistakes since otherwise, something might not work as it should. The effect is pretty cool since as simple as it probably is there’s still enough going on within the base of this Lego set that makes it appear as though taking it apart and putting it back together would require a good amount of time and several photographs and a list of directions in order to get it right. Some people like playing with Legos and some folks like taking it to the next level with automation, which is impressive but hard to replicate.