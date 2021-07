Trainers are looking at how to catch Treecko in Pokemon GO as part of the 5-Year Anniversary Challenge. Treecko, alongside 18 other Pokemon are officially part of the 5-Year Anniversary celebration in Pokemon GO. As part of the event, trainers have been entrusted with completing a Collection Challenge that features every starter implemented in the game since its launch in 2016. As one of the original starter Pokemon, Treecko is part of this exclusive list.