If you're into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, then you've probably rolled with players who've choked you out or put your limbs at risk. You probably also found out after the fact, or maybe while they were anaconda-ing you around the mat, that they were stoned to the point of no return. Now, I don't know about you, but save for like two occasions, all weed has ever made me want to do is eat junk food, watch old-school pro wrestling promos, and listen to great music. So why is it banned from the Olympics?