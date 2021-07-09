Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro leak gives Android users a reason to get excited
We've seen leaked images of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but some of the specific details regarding the specs for the phones have eluded us. Not surprisingly, it is Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech that appears to have cracked nearly the full specifications for both phones. If accurate, this is great news for those that were hoping the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would finally take the Pixel into full flagship territory.www.laptopmag.com
