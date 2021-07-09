Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro leak gives Android users a reason to get excited

As someone who works in the tech industry, it's likely no surprise that I have a bit of an obsession with having the newest gadgets. This is why I have owned nearly every Google Nexus and Pixel device released. However, the last one I personally used was the Pixel 4 XL, and while I loved it, I wasn't able to be convinced to get the Pixel 5 — though I did get one for my wife. My reasons for not getting the Pixel 5 vary, but the biggest was that I didn't feel that the phone was pushing the envelope enough. The phone that did, however, is the phone that I am still using today, and that's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. So what is it going to take to pull me back to the Pixel lineup? I believe that Android 12 will be better on the rumored Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.