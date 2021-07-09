Cancel
GTA Online’s new update was not a hit with players, literally

Cover picture for the articleA new update coming to GTA Online’s in-game music has apparently rubbed some players the wrong way, as they claim it’s more of the same from Rockstar Games. For musicians, getting your work included in Grand Theft Auto Online has to be like a dream come true. Thanks to the radio that tends to feature whatever tracks were added most recently when you first get in a vehicle, songs get exposed to millions of people who wouldn’t have heard them otherwise.

Comments / 0

