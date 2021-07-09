GTA Online’s new update was not a hit with players, literally

GTA V is now officially on its way to its third console generation as of the confirmation of PS5 and Xbox Series X versions. For those of you under the age of ten, GTA V actually originally came out on these old, retro consoles known as the PS3 and Xbox 360. Needless to say, it’s an incredibly old but also an incredibly popular game. If you’re here, you’re likely wondering if GTA V & GTA Online is on Game Pass then? After all, it’s been out on both PC and Xbox for quite some time now, so it’s certainly possible, right? Let’s break it down.