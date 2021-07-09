Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Halifax A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HALIFAX COUNTY At 452 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dryburg to 7 miles southeast of Hitesburg to 8 miles northwest of Oxford. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hitesburg Staunton River State Park and Virgilina. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.