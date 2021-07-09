Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Ripley Man Charged with Menacing

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Ripley man has been charged with menacing in the 2nd degree after an investigation into an incident in Ripley on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says that 22-year-old Isiah Fuentes is accused of threatening to kill another person with a handgun. An arrest warrant was issued for Fuentes, who was located on Thursday and taken into custody. Fuentes was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was later released to appear in Ripley Town Court at a later date.

