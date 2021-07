Two years ago, Miho Hazama was in the midst of a rocketlike ascent as a composer and arranger when she received an invitation that almost felt too good to be true. The Danish Radio Big Band, one of the premier jazz institutions in Europe, had asked Hazama to become its chief conductor — following in the footsteps of one of her mentors, Jim McNeely, and Bob Brookmeyer before him. Based on her sterling work with m_unit, her large ensemble, and accolades including the Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize, the DRBB thought she’d be an inspiring pick for the job.