Fire destroys Delhi hay barn

Photo courtesy of Delhi Fire DepartmentFlames engulf a barn on Spring Valley Road in Delhi on Thursday, July 8. More than 100 firefighters fought the fire.

Delhi firefighters said several fire departments responded Thursday night to a barn fire on Spring Valley Road in Delhi.

According to a media release, the Delhi fire Department was dispatched about 6 p.m. to 1445 Spring Valley Road for a report of a skid-steer on fire inside a barn with hay. Upon arrival, firefighters found the three-story barn fully engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was requested from Bovina, Treadwell, Meridale and East Meredith with full-department responses, Franklin for its Firefighter Assistance Team and a tanker, Andes for a tanker and Walton for a ladder truck and tanker. The Oneonta Fire Department was later called in with its FAST Team as the first FAST team was put to work. Delhi EMS and Bovina EMS each transported injured firefighters to O’Connor Hospital in Delhi. Both reportedly had "very minor" injuries and were treated and released within an hour.

Two aerial devices ladder trucks were deployed to put the fire out. An excavator was called in to remove the bales of hay to assist with extinguishing the fire. In total, there were 25 pieces of apparatus on the scene, with about 110 firefighters, the release said.

Departments from Bloomville, Davenport, Trout Creek, Masonville, Sidney and Sidney Center all provided standby coverage at various stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it is believed to have started in a skid-steer that had just been parked in the barn.

Firefighters said there were no animals in the barn, which was used to store hay and equipment.