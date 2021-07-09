Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Like books? Now you can catch up on the Bookish video series of author interviews

By Staff report
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCNG is known for its attention to Southern California books, authors, bookstores and publishing, and now there’s a second chance to catch all the bestselling authors and well-known personalities who have appeared on Bookish, the virtual program about books, authors and the literary life produced by Southern California News Group: All the past episodes are online at scng.com/virtualevents.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kinney
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Frances Mayes
Person
Kristin Hannah
Person
Dean Koontz
Person
Marlo Thomas
Person
Walter Mosley
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Janet Fitch
Person
Marilu Henner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookish#Graphic Novels#Science Fiction#Scng#Npr#Zoom#Tuscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy