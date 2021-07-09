Hidden Gems: Urban Hearth in Somerville
This is Hidden Gems, where we’ll uncover those small, lesser known establishments sprinkled throughout Greater Boston that are worthy of your attention. They might not have big name chefs manning their kitchens or be attached to some flashy restaurant group, but they’re also a precious part of our city’s culinary scene. This time around, we’re focusing on Urban Hearth, a tiny Somerville spot focused on slow food and local sourcing.www.timeout.com
