Hidden Gems: Urban Hearth in Somerville

"You see, our Le Marche is as beautiful as Tuscany, but it's not in fashion," says Giovanni Meschini, former manager of Poltrona Frau, now dedicated to the Fattoria Colmone della Marca, on the clayey hills of San Severino Marche. “Yet, whoever discovers us invariably falls in love. The reason is simple: you don't feel like a stranger here. Even if we don't have the Colosseum or other famous monuments, we share our normality, which is however of the highest quality. We remain artisans in producing wine as well as in welcoming guests. What we have done is to make ourselves feel good, from restaurants to wineries to small hotels. Therefore tourists feel at home.”