Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chautauqua County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total case number to 9,304 since the beginning of the pandemic. The newest cases are located in the Bemus Point, Cassadaga and Panama areas. Meanwhile, the county's number of active cases (8), people in quarantine (16), and the seven-day average infection rate (0.4%) increased from Wednesday, while the number of hospitalizations (3) remains unchanged. Along with the county's eight active cases, there are 9,139 that have recovered and 157 who have died.

