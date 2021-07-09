Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Borrello Urging Governor to Sign Nourish NY Bill

chautauquatoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea State Senator George Borrello is still urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would make the Nourish NY program permanent. Borrello, who was a guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Friday, said that he worked on the farm-to-food bank initiative with Democratic Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz of Queens. The Sunset Bay Republican is encouraging local non-profits and farmers involved in the program to voice their support...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Borrello
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdoe#Democratic#The State Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Governor Mills Signs Bill to Expand Access to Childcare in Maine

A new law aims to improve childcare in Maine and make it more accessible to low-income families. It's an incredible hurdle for many parents, which was compounded by the pandemic. Childcare is expensive and not always easy to come by. But this new law aims to remedy that challenge. It's based on a successful program in Somerset County that's modeled after the Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership. Maine will now be able to create up to five additional programs across the state, which would be sponsored by coalitions of stakeholders, providers, and other community members.
Politicswkzo.com

Governor Whitmer signs bill for school relief funding; 4.4 billion to be allocated

MACOMB CO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Governor Whitmer has signed a bill that will provide funding to Michigan’s school to help recover from the pandemic. The measure will appropriate 4.4 billion dollars in federal COVID relief funding that will help meet a wide range of needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, including reopening schools safely, sustaining their safe operation, and addressing students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs resulting from the pandemic.
Palm Beach County, FLfloridanationalnews.com

Rep. Willhite: Governor Signs Port of Palm Beach Local Bill into Law

Wellington, Fla. – Late last night, the Governor signed HB 915 – Port of Palm Beach, Palm Beach County into law. The Port of Palm Beach is an independent special taxing district established under provisions of Florida Law 110 years ago. Since the Port’s creation, it has significantly expanded in its size. When this law goes into effect, it will update the Port of Palm Beach’s charter to make it consistent with the scope of the Port’s daily operations. Located in Palm Beach County, the Port covers a land area of 971 square miles or roughly 50% of the county area. The Port of Palm Beach District has statutory authority to levy ad valorem millage tax but has not done so since 1975.
Lewiston, MEPosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Governor signs bill aimed at helping at-risk students graduate

Governor Mills has signed a bill, LD1314, into law that is aimed at helping at-risk students receive their high school diplomas. The state senator behind the bill, Sen. Nate Libby (D-Lewiston), said it's aimed at removing barriers for young people, who experience serious disruptions due to extreme housing instability and homelessness and allows them a better shot at graduating from high school.
Lansing, MIwincountry.com

Governor signs bill placing Delta-8 THC under state jurisdiction

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Governor Whitmer has signed a bill that will require a marijuana derivative known as Delta-8 THC be regulated by the state. The compound, known as “marijuana lite”, can be purchased at gas stations and convenience stores, and inhaled via vaping devices, mimicking the high achieved with normal marijuana products.
Politicspagosadailypost.com

Governor Polis Signs Collateral Consequences Reform Bill

HB 21-1214, with strong bipartisan support, was signed into law on July 6 by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, throwing open the doors of opportunity for thousands of Coloradans. Clean Slate Colorado, an effort led by criminal justice reform advocates, directly-impacted people, grassroots organizations, faith leaders and legal experts, celebrates the passage of HB 21 – 1214, championed by Representatives Weissman and Bacon and Senators Lee and Coleman.
Jefferson City, MOozarkradionews.com

Governor Parson Extends AIM zone sunset, signs bills

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson signed four bills into law. Extends the sunset for the Advanced Industrial Manufacturing (AIM) zones program from August 28, 2023 to August 28, 2030. SB 44 – Relating to Public Utilities:. Prohibits local governments from banning certain types and sources of energy,...
Economykentonbee.com

Conrad urges Cuomo to sign bill allowing for unemployment for new business owners

State Assemblyman Bill Conrad is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation allowing New Yorkers working full time to start their own businesses to access unemployment insurance benefits. Under the bill, which was sponsored by Conrad and was recently passed by both houses of the state Legislature, the state Department of Labor’s Self-Employment Assistance Program would remain in place for […]
Public HealthCape May County Herald

Governor Signs 6-bill Package Addressing NJ’s Opioid Epidemic

TRENTON - Reaffirming his commitment to end New Jersey’s opioid epidemic, Gov. Phil Murphy July 2 signed a comprehensive legislative package into law to address the state’s opioid crisis through overdose prevention and recovery resilience. According to a state release, the six bills focus on overdose prevention by expanding low-barrier...
HealthNew Jersey Globe

Bucco urges Murphy to sign bill creating opioid recovery fund

State Sen. Tony Bucco (R-Boonton) called on Gov. Phil Murphy to put millions of dollars headed back to the state as part of settlement with Purdue Pharma for its role in the opioid epidemic. “In anticipation of this settlement which has been years in the making, both houses of the...
Educationabc10up.com

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs House bill 4421

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a House bill to help fund Michigan, schools, students and teachers recover from the pandemic last week. House bill 4421 will send billions of federal COVID relief dollars directly into schools and classrooms for things such as PPE, support staff, academic intervention, mental health services and air quality improvements.
Businesskjluradio.com

Governor Parson signs bill to lift tuition caps

Governor Mike Parson is signing legislation to lift caps on college tuition costs. Previously, colleges and universities could only raise tuition a limited amount to keep up with inflation, keep up with national tuition costs or to make up for a cut in state aid. The bill Parson is signing will allow colleges and universities to raise tuition as much as they want starting next July. The bill also allows those schools to charge different tuition rates for different degree programs.
Educationmichigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Signs Bills Putting Student Safety First, Other Legislation

LANSING, Mich. - Today, Governor Whitmer signed House Bills 4201, 4202, 4203, and 4204, making our school buses safer and putting Michigan students first. "Every child in Michigan deserves access to a safe, secure ride to and from school," said Governor Whitmer. "These bills make our school buses safer, allowing every child to safely attend school, where they can learn and grow. I am proud to sign these bills that puts Michigan's children first."
Public HealthWSPY NEWS

Governor Signs Bill Extending COVID-19 Medicaid Eligibility

Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill meant to improve healthcare. Namely, the bill extends special rules that allowed more people to be eligible for Medicaid because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your browser does not support the audio element. The extension will cover the duration of the ongoing pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy