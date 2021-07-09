Borrello Urging Governor to Sign Nourish NY Bill
Area State Senator George Borrello is still urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would make the Nourish NY program permanent. Borrello, who was a guest on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Friday, said that he worked on the farm-to-food bank initiative with Democratic Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz of Queens. The Sunset Bay Republican is encouraging local non-profits and farmers involved in the program to voice their support...chautauquatoday.com
