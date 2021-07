Fraternal Thrash Metal trio HAMMERHEDD have dropped another music video from the group’s debut studio album. The band partnered with Metal Injection for the premiere of their new video for the track “Sediment”, which can be seen here. Brothers Henry, Eli & Abe Ismert bring their technical prowess to the forefront on this pummeling offering, with the video providing a stark expression of machine-like efficiency and workmanship. “Sediment” is from the band’s debut album ‘Grand Currents’, which saw a worldwide release earlier this year.