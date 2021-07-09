Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum to Reopen July 10

Milwaukee, Wis. – July 8, 2021 – Visitors to the Milwaukee Art Museum will soon be able to view the art throughout the collection galleries, as well as three new exhibitions, when the Museum fully reopens to the public on July 15, 2021.Opening for the first time since March 2020, the Museum’s Mezzanine level will again showcase works from one of the nation’s premier collections of folk and self-taught art. Visitors can also explore the paintings and sculptures from one of the world’s foremost collections of 20th-century Haitian art.