Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum to Reopen July 10
Saratoga recently saw the return of its performing arts scene—see: Saratoga Jazz Fest, Opera Saratoga and Live Nation show announcements aplenty. But tomorrow, July 10, will mark the official comeback of the city’s fine art scene as The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College reopens to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tang, a Capital Region pioneer in interdisciplinary exploration, will debut a slate of new exhibitions and events that will keep you and your art-deprived family immersed in the arts all summer long. Here’s a closer look at what’s going on:saratogaliving.com
Comments / 0